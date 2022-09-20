‘Dysfunctional’ health board needs reviewing
BOLD intervention is required to rescue a “failing” and “dysfunctional” Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) haemorrhaging public confidence, MS Mabon ap Gwynfor claims.
The Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS and long-time health campaigner says bold steps should be taken as a matter of urgency to safeguard the future stability of health services in north Wales and is calling on the First Minister to carry out a review of the structure and provision of health services across north Wales, with a specific focus on rural communities.
Mr ap Gwynfor’s intervention follows the recent publication of BCUHB;s Annual Report, which paints a shocking picture of the board’s alarming performance and finances. Published a week before BCUHB chief executive Jo Whitehead announced her departure, it highlights several areas of ongoing serious concern, including some that still haven’t been addressed despite repeated assurances. These include concerns surrounding the Hergest Mental Health Unit, a significant increase in staff sickness, unresolved issues relating to vascular services, Ysbyty Gwynedd Emergency Departments, and the lack of action to deal with waiting times.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mr ap Gwynfor said: “Let me first take this opportunity to thank the outgoing chief executive, Jo Whitehead, for her leadership of the board over the last 18 months. I was hopeful that things would improve under her leadership. But in her last Annual Report, published in August, Jo Whitehead said there are processes requiring significant improvement in relation to patient safety and compliance assurance.
“The north Wales health board is the only health board to receive a Limited Risk Assurance by auditors. It is clear that everything you’ve tried to do to solve the health board’s problems have failed. Do you accept that now is the time to look at a new structure for the provision of healthcare in north Wales?
“We should all be very concerned by what this Annual Report shows. It paints a shocking picture of a titanic, dysfunctional health board unable to get to grips with serious failings in the delivery of care.
“From unresolved failings in the provision of mental health services at the Hergest Unit to 40,000 people in north Wales now waiting 52 weeks or more for treatment, there is a long list of problems which is impacting patient outcomes.
“In addition to recurring concerns about patient safety in relation to the failed attempt at centralising vascular services - the board also recorded 12 Never Events in 2021-22 - serious adverse incidents that (the Health Board’s) systems and processes should ensure are never able to happen. We simply cannot continue like this. It is a basic unfairness to both patients and hardworking NHS staff, that they have to live with such insecurities and anxieties about health service provision.
“Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is unwieldy and dysfunctional, and much like Brexit - finishing off three Prime Ministers - this health board has already had the better of four chief executives. The government must now, as a matter of urgency and with the interests of patients first and foremost, look at the structure and provision of health services across north Wales, particularly in rural communities, and carry out a root and branch review of how services are delivered. All options must be considered, despite how unpalatable they might be. The people of north Wales cannot wait any longer.”
The health board declined to comment, saying the MS’s comments should be aimed at Welsh Government.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has been in targeted intervention for a number of areas, including mental health, strategy and planning, leadership and engagement since November 2020. Targeted intervention is a very serious escalation status and means that the health board is subject to considerable scrutiny from the Welsh Government. Earlier this year we became very concerned about a number of other services, particularly within Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and took the decision to widen the targeted intervention escalation to incorporate Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, including the emergency department and vascular service.
“The health board has assured us it is working to make the necessary improvements, supported by Improvement Cymru and the national emergency and unscheduled care programmes. We are monitoring the situation closely and will not hesitate to take immediate escalation decisions if needed.”
