“Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is unwieldy and dysfunctional, and much like Brexit - finishing off three Prime Ministers - this health board has already had the better of four chief executives. The government must now, as a matter of urgency and with the interests of patients first and foremost, look at the structure and provision of health services across north Wales, particularly in rural communities, and carry out a root and branch review of how services are delivered. All options must be considered, despite how unpalatable they might be. The people of north Wales cannot wait any longer.”