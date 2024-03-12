HYWEL Dda health board is warning that all its west Wales emergency departments are under 'significant pressure' today (Tuesday).
In an 'urgent message' on social media, the health board is urging patients to only come to accident and emergency departments if they have a life-threatening illness or serious injury.
The warning applies to all hospitals, including Bronglais in Aberystwyth, Withybush in Haverfordwest, Glangwili in Carmarthen and Prince Philip in Llanelli.
The statement from Hywel Dda University Health Board says: "Our Emergency Departments (A&E) are under significant pressure today (Tuesday 12 March 2024).
Only attend an Emergency Department if you have a life-threatening illness or serious injury, such as:
• Severe breathing difficulties
• Severe pain or bleeding
• Chest pain or a suspected stroke
• Serious trauma injuries (eg. from a car crash)
"If you have a less serious injury then please visit one of our Minor Injury Units. They can treat adults and children over 12-months of age, with injuries such as:
• Minor wounds
• Minor burns or scalds
• Insect bites
• Minor limb, head, or face injuries
• Foreign bodies in the nose or ear
"We have minor injury or walk-in services at our main acute hospitals."
The health board adds if you are unwell and unsure what to do, you can visit the online symptom checker or call NHS 111.
For urgent mental health support please call 111 and select option 2. For advice and support from a mental health professional 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Many community pharmacies can also provide walk-in, common ailment or triage and treat services without an appointment.
Also, the health board is urging families to help get loved ones off its wards, saying: "If you have a relative or loved one in hospital who is well enough to go home, but is waiting to be discharged with homecare and community health support, you may be able to help them to get home more quickly if you and your family are in a position to support them at home."