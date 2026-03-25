Hospices across Wales will receive further funding support as landmark national commissioning guidance is agreed.
The £4.3m support package from the Welsh Government will provide financial relief to children’s and adult hospices to help meet rising costs.
The national commissioning guidance sets – for the first time – out a fairer and more consistent approach to commissioning hospice and palliative care services.
These reforms set the direction for a streamlined national commissioning model from April 2027, which will address inequity and variation in access to hospice and palliative care across Wales.
The one-off stabilisation grant will help hospices providing commissioned NHS care manage significant financial pressures, including rising energy costs, workforce shortages and increasing demand and complexity of care.
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