Hospices across Wales will receive further funding support as landmark national commissioning guidance is agreed.

The £4.3m support package from the Welsh Government will provide financial relief to children’s and adult hospices to help meet rising costs.

The national commissioning guidance sets – for the first time – out a fairer and more consistent approach to commissioning hospice and palliative care services.

These reforms set the direction for a streamlined national commissioning model from April 2027, which will address inequity and variation in access to hospice and palliative care across Wales.

The one-off stabilisation grant will help hospices providing commissioned NHS care manage significant financial pressures, including rising energy costs, workforce shortages and increasing demand and complexity of care.