Residents are being urged to check they are registered to vote before 20 April as Wales prepares for a Senedd election.
The deadline to register to vote in Senedd Election in May is midnight on 20 April 2026.
Anyone aged 16 and over, who lives in Wales, can register to vote.
Ceredigion Penfro is the name of the constituency which will cover the counties of Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, and six members will be elected for this constituency through a closed proportional list system, meaning voters will choose a party and not a candidate.
A new website has launched called vote.wales which explains everything you need to know about the Senedd Election on 7 May 2026.
Here, you can find your constituency and polling station by entering your postcode, learn more about the voting system, how to vote and fully understand powers the Senedd has.
Eifion Evans, Returning Officer for the Ceredigion Penfro Constituency, said: "Registering to vote is a small step that can have a big impact. The decisions made in the Senedd shape the services and support that our communities rely on every day – from health to education to transport and the environment. Go ahead and register to vote before 20 April, and you can get more information about the arrangements for this year's Election at vote.wales ".
Deputy Constituency Returning Officer, Will Bramble, said: “It is really important that everyone who is eligible to vote is able to do so. Registering to vote ensures you can have your voice heard at the upcoming Senedd election.”
Senedd Election 2026
Important dates
The deadline for registering to vote is Monday, 20 April 2026.
If you have moved home recently and have not registered to vote at your new address, you must do so by Monday, 20 April 2026;
If you wish to vote by post or by postal proxy, the deadline to apply is 5.00pm, Tuesday, 21 April 2026;
If you wish to vote by proxy (not emergency proxy), the deadline to apply is 5.00pm, Tuesday, 28 April 2026;
Emergency proxy votes may be available from after 5.00pm, Tuesday, 28 April 2026 until 5.00pm on 7 May 2026 but only under specific extenuating circumstances, find details on the Electoral Commission website or telephone 01545 572032.
The Election will be held on 07 May 2026, with the polling stations open between 07:00 and 22:00.
The votes will be counted and the results will be announced during the day on 8 May 2026.
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