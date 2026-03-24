Eifion Evans, Returning Officer for the Ceredigion Penfro Constituency, said: "Registering to vote is a small step that can have a big impact. The decisions made in the Senedd shape the services and support that our communities rely on every day – from health to education to transport and the environment. Go ahead and register to vote before 20 April, and you can get more information about the arrangements for this year's Election at vote.wales ".