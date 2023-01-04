Ann Jones and her family have raised more than £3,000 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal after her husband, mother and brother received treatment at the hospital’s chemotherapy day unit.
Ann, a 58-year-old supply teacher and mum of three, has been selling books of her late husband’s poetry and she and her children Llyr, Gwenan and Ffion are pictured handing over a cheque for £3,145 to Bronglais Hospital oncologist Dr Elin Jones.
Ann’s husband Rob was treated at the day unit for 14 years after being diagnosed with multiple myetoma at the age of 42.
Her 81-year-old mum, Joyce Phillips, has also received chemotherapy at the unit after being diagnosed with bowel cancer at the beginning of lockdown, along with Ann’s 60-year-old brother Michael Phillips, who is currently being monitored after finishing chemotherapy following his own bowel cancer diagnosis.
Ann said that Rob, a farmer, was always full of praise for the treatment he received at the day unit and, after he passed away in 2018, she decided to publish a book of his poems to raise money for the appeal.
Ann, who lives near Llangwyryfon, added: “We are so pleased with how much we have been able to raise. The book has been sold near and far, which is great. It’s lovely to think that Rob’s poetry is on people’s book shelves.
“People have been so generous, donating more than the cover price of the book. Robert would be made up that so much money has been raised from his work.”
There are still a few copies of the book left. It is for sale for £8 in Siop Inc, Siop y Pethe and the Farmer’s Co-op in Aberystwyth, and in Llanrhystud Post Office.
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase.
"Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.
“We are grateful to Ann Jones and her family for their support and to everyone else who has donated to the appeal.”
For further information on the appeal, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk