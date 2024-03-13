Health Minister Eluned Morgan has welcomed the appointment of a new clinical lead for women’s health, who will help drive improvements in women’s health services across Wales.
Dr Helen Munro, a consultant in sexual and reproductive healthcare, will take up the role of Wales’ first ever clinical lead for women’s health.
Together with Alex Hicks, the new strategic network manager, she will lead the National Clinical Strategic Network for Women’s Health in developing the Women’s Health Plan for Wales.
The development of the plan will be underpinned by the results of a wide-ranging survey completed by almost 4,000 women and girls who shared their health experiences.
The Health Minister has also announced £750,000 to commission research, from April 2025, focused entirely on women’s health.
Eluned Morgan said: “I am delighted to announce funding for women's health research. Research into women’s health has often been overlooked and underfunded and we know far too little about many conditions that affect women and girls every day, often with debilitating effects.
“This research will be based upon a prioritisation exercise seeking the views of those with lived experience and health and social care professionals on the issues that matter most to them.”