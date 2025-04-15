A father will climb Cadair Idris for 24 hours to raise funds for the Special Care Baby Unit at Glangwili Hospital to thank staff for the care they gave to his daughter.
Hefin Thomas, who will take on the challenge on 2 May, said: “On 1 May 2018, my daughter, Cala-Mai, was born six weeks premature.
“Since then, she's grown into a bright and healthy girl.
“The care she received from the staff on the ward was amazing.
“I can't thank the staff enough for looking after Cala-Mai and our family during our time at the hospital.
“This is something I’ve wanted to do for a while and it’s our way of giving something back.”