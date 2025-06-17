Hywel Dda Health Charities has purchased four new TVs for Teifi Ward at Glangwili Hospital.
Nia Jones, Senior Ward Sister, said the ward is “very grateful” and said the TVs “will improve the patient care and experience” on the ward.
“Many of our patients are bedbound and some have spinal conditions, therefore they do not use the day room or participate in activities taking place in the day room,” she said.
“Watching television can help patients redirect their concentration from their condition and pain to the programme they are watching.
“Having a television in the ward bays encourages socialising, provides entertainment, prevents the feeling of isolation and increases discussion between patients which can only aid patient recovery and improve their stay on Teifi.”
