A Lampeter cancer nurse and international bowler has been named in the King's Birthday Honours List.
Anwen Butten, a Head and Neck Cancer Clinical Nurse Specialist, has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).
Anwen receives this prestigious honour in recognition of her outstanding contribution to sport and to nursing and cancer care.
Part of the team at Glangwili Hospital, Anwen has been a pillar of support for patients and families across west Wales, combining clinical excellence with deep compassion over her distinguished 30-year career.
In addition to her clinical leadership, Anwen is also known nationally and internationally, having represented Wales in bowls since 1988. In 2022, she was named Team Wales captain for the Commonwealth Games.
“Anwen’s dedication to her patients and her profession is truly inspiring,” said Sharon Daniel, Executive Director of Nursing, Quality & Patient Experience.
“She leads with humility, compassion and strength, and this honour is a fitting tribute to her decades of service and the lives she has touched.”
Anwen said: “I am deeply humbled to receive this honour. Nursing has been my life’s work and passion, and I’ve been privileged to care for so many incredible people.
“This recognition is not just for me, but for the entire Head and Neck Cancer team and the wider Hywel Dda family who support and inspire me every day.”
Elsewhere, Glen Johnson from Cardigan has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to heritage.
Dr Glen Peters, a Cardigan eco entrepreneur, was awarded an MBE for services to green energy and eco housing.
Richard Knight was awarded a BEM for services to Nature Conservation in Rhayader and Powys.
Louis William Hiatt, North Wales Fire, received a BEM for community service in Tywyn and Roberta Morrall received a BEM for services to the Arts in Nefyn.
