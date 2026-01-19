An amendment to the Railways Bill has called for the full devolution of rail powers to Wales.
The amendment, tabled by the Liberal Democrats, would remove rail infrastructure from the list of powers reserved to Westminster and require the UK Government to fully transfer responsibility for rail infrastructure, services, and funding to Welsh Ministers within two years.
The party said the move comes after “years of Wales being systematically short-changed on rail investment, losing out on billions of pounds as major rail projects based entirely in England have been wrongly classified as “England and Wales” schemes.”
Despite having its own Parliament and transport strategy, Wales currently has less control over its railways than Scotland, and no meaningful powers to prevent funding being diverted away from Welsh priorities.
The Welsh Liberal Democrats say the Railways Bill “fails to fix this imbalance and instead risks locking in Whitehall control, leaving Wales dependent on consultation rather than real authority.”
The Party has urged all Welsh Labour MPs to sign the amendment.
The Liberal Democrats have 72 MPs in Parliament, but would need other MPs, including Welsh Labour MPs to back the amendment should it be selected for a vote.
Welsh Liberal Democrat Westminster Spokesperson David Chadwick MP said: “Wales has been treated as an afterthought when it comes to rail for far too long.
“While Scotland has the powers to plan, fund and deliver its own rail network, Wales is left with crumbs and warm words by both Labour and the Conservatives.
“This amendment is about fairness.
“It would give Wales the same control Scotland already has and stop us losing out on billions of pounds for rail projects that don’t even touch Welsh soil.
“If the Government is serious about treating Wales as an equal partner in the Union, it should back this amendment.”
