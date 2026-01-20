The stunning aurora was spotted in the skies across the country last night (Monday 19 January), as canny nighttime photographers took out their kit to capture the spectacle.
Rarely seen hues of green, red, purple and pink illuminated the skies, unusual to spot this far south of the Arctic Circle.
The Met Office is now forecasting the show to make its final appearance this evening (Tuesday 20 January).
The Met Office explained the phenomenon: “A Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) that departed the Sun on 18 January reached Earth on the evening of 19 January UTC (Coordinated Universal Time).
“Severe geomagnetic storms were observed, producing widespread auroras visible across the UK, with reports extending as far south as northern Italy.”
The aurora can be seen in Wales during times of high solar activity, as sky-gazers may remember from various moments throughout 2024.
According to the Space Weather department at the forecasters, the evening forecast is as follows: “By the evening of 20 January UTC, auroral activity is expected to decline, though it may still be visible in parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and other similar latitudes with clear skies.
“Auroras are then forecast to return to background levels for the remainder of the period.”
Keen aurora spotters are advised to find areas of clear skies with minimal light pollution for the best chance of spotting the remainder of the spectacle.
Photos submitted to the Cambrian News show amazing colours appearing over the Castle and Old College in Aberystwyth, red hues over Taliesin, and pinks over Glantwymyn further into the Dyfi Valley.
Comments
