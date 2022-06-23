First scans on patients with pacemakers

STAFF at Bronglais Hospital were celebrating this week after becoming the first in Hywel Dda to perform MRI scans on patients with pacemakers.

Until very recently, the risk associated with using MRI to scan patients with pacemakers have been considered too high due to the potential effect of the high levels of magnetism on the functioning of the pacemaker.

This has led to significant delays in diagnosis and treatment.

In the past patients with pacemakers, waiting for a scan, were having to travel to Morriston Hospital in Swansea – or even further afield.

Recent developments in imaging and pacemaker technology now allow patients with pacemakers and other implanted cardiac devices to be safely scanned by MRI.

The potential use of MRI is also expanding so the likelihood of a patient with a pacemaker requiring an MRI scan is also increasing.

Hywel Dda University Health Board is now planning to roll out this potential across all its MRI services based upon the work Bronglais has done.

Matthew Willis, general manager of Bronglais General Hospital, said: “It is always a pleasure to hear how team working leads to tangible improvements for patients in both the quality and accessibility of the care they receive.”