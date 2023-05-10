Food hygiene ratings have been awarded to a number of Ceredigion’s establishments following inspection in recent weeks.
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows five-out-of-five ratings have been handed to: Aberystwyth Arts Centre; The Welsh Black Inn, Bow Street; Ambassadors Coffee Shop & Deli Alli, Aberaeron; El Salsa, Cardigan; Home Cafe, Aberystwyth; Chip Box 4, Aberystwyth; Hot Dumplings, Aberystwyth; and Express Cafe, Aberystwyth.
A four rating was given to Bayside Fish Bar and Pizzeria at Clarach Bay Holiday Village; Penllwynddu Inn, Llangoedmor; and Nehar Indian Takeaway, Lampeter.
Three-out-of-five was awarded to Bwyty Blasus at Coleg Ceredigion, Llanbadarn Fawr, while a two rating was handed to Aber Bay Holiday Park, Clarach.