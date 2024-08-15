On his fundraising page, Philip said: “Children’s hospices in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland receive between 30% and 50% of their annual care costs from their respective governments. In 2021/22 Welsh Government met the request to fund 21% of care costs for Wales’ children’s hospices, Ty Hafan and Ty Gobaith. However, in real terms, this recurrent funding has fallen to just under 12% of hospice care costs.”