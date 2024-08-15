A former Ceredigion school teacher has jumped out of plane to raise money for Ty Hafan.
Philip Dennis taught at Penglais School in Aberystwyth and if you went there in 2014, you probably remember that was the year the school raised funds for Ty Hafan children’s hospice.
On his fundraising page, Philip said: “Children’s hospices in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland receive between 30% and 50% of their annual care costs from their respective governments. In 2021/22 Welsh Government met the request to fund 21% of care costs for Wales’ children’s hospices, Ty Hafan and Ty Gobaith. However, in real terms, this recurrent funding has fallen to just under 12% of hospice care costs.”
2014 was the start of Philip’s last year of teaching, and he had asked if he could organise a fundraising year for Ty Hafan. In July and August 2014 he walked 410 miles along the Wales Coast Path from Penglais to Cardiff, calling at Ty Hafan on the way.
During the year almost £30,000 was raised by pupils, parents and staff. In addition to the walk, other events included filling Smarties tubes with money, raffles, and filling barrels with spare change.
The following year, on his last day as Head of Maths, he walked from Penglais towards Plynlimon where he camped overnight before trekking the 230 mile Severn Way to Chepstow and back to Ty Hafan at Sully.
This year, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this, Philip decided to take part in another fundraising event - a tandem parachute jump at Swansea airport.
On Saturday, 10 August he was very surprised to discover his brother, John, had decided to join him. The photograph shows Philip wearing a Ty Hafan t-shirt with his brother next to him.
They enjoyed the flight to 10,000 feet before the 30 second free fall and five minute parachute descent. They, and 20 other Ty Hafan jumpers, have raised over £16,000 so far.
Speaking afterwards, Philip said: “We did it! I was delighted that my brother also jumped. Thank you, John.”
Philip always hoped that the year of activities in 2014 would lead to pupils getting into the habit of donating to worthwhile causes and is crossing his fingers that, on this 10th anniversary, some of his ex-pupils will feel able to contribute.
His Just Giving page can be found at by going to the Just Giving website and searching for Philip Dennis.