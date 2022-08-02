Free iPads for children with vision impairment
FAMILIES of children with sight loss can apply for a free iPad, courtesy of the Guide Dogs charity.
The scheme, Tech for All, is open to children aged three to 18 with a vision impairment, and provides them with an iPad to use outside school.
Stocks are limited, so parents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to avoid missing out.
Guide Dogs piloted the scheme last year and found it significantly improved the confidence, creativity and independence of young people.
“We know from our research how important access to technology is and Tech for All is designed to empower children with sight loss with the tools they need to be more engaged, confident and keep pace with peers,” said Emma Foulds, director of marketing and strategy at Guide Dogs.
“Whether it is FaceTiming with friends, playing games, reading or learning, the accessibility features on an iPad can be key to unlocking the world for a child with a vision impairment; discovering their passions and maximising their potential.”
Mari Elin Lewis, 9, from Llandwrog, was among the first in Wales to benefit from the scheme.
Her mother, Caryl, said: “The application form was really easy to complete.
“Mari’s delighted to be doing what her friends are doing, she can keep in contact with the family though the iPad and use educational apps. She understands the iPad better than me!”
Guide Dogs has also created digital learning resources to support families using the iPads to get the most out of their device. For more information on the Tech for All scheme and Guide Dogs’ other services, please visit www.guidedogs.org.uk.
