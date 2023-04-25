A group of friends have posed for a photo in the hope of spreading the importance of self-checking for breast cancer.
The women gathered in Aberaeron to pose for a photograph, taken by Emily Janine, to raise awareness and spread the message that it is important for women and men to check for lumps.
One of the organisers, Lou Clemas said: “We want to raise the importance of self-checking and we’ve done an online campaign on how to check what you’re checking for and also the importance of going to your GP if you have any concerns.
“We’re hoping to push the importance of self-checking as far as we can as a friend of ours is going through cancer right now and if she hadn’t been a self-checker the story could be very different.”
The women who took part are: Lou Clemas, Vicky Butler, Senninha Brandy Philips, Sharran Belcher, Vickie Barton, Jayne Mansell, Victoria Barber Thompson, Joy Simmonds, Lucy Butler, Nicola Barber, Louise Faller, Eirwen Hughes, Becki Griffiths, Kim McKay and Lisa Joanna Westall.
For more information on the cause, go to https://breastcancernow.org/information-support/touch-look-check?