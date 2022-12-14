Rally star Elfyn Evans has swapped his steering wheel for walking boots to launch a series of walking routes in his home village of Dinas Mawddwy.
The Llwybrau Cerdded - Mawddwy - Walking Paths can be found in an unspoilt, hidden area between Machynlleth and Dolgellau steeped in history. They offer spectacular views of the famous UNESCO Dyfi Biosphere, comprise eight, waymarked, circular walking routes, ranging from one-and-a-half to 12 miles, covering a total distance of 46 miles. They have been developed by Cwmni Nod Glas Cyf, a social enterprise formed by volunteers.
This area has the second highest road in Wales, which takes travellers over the famous Bwlch y Groes pass between Dinas Mawddwy and Llanuwchllyn. It’s also where the infamous Red Bandits - y Gwylliaid Cochion - roamed in the 16th century.
Elfyn joined Cwmni Nod Glas Cyf directors, partners and local supporters at the Red Lion in Dinas Mawddwy to celebrate the launch of a leaflet and website promoting the walking routes, which are perfectly timed for the Year of Trails, the 2023 campaign theme adopted by Visit Wales.
Elfyn said: “The Mawddwy area is a very special place for me, as someone who grew up here, and the paths here have been important to me in my career and personal life.
“These circular routes are a great way to get to know the area and its people and an opportunity for me to also bring my own family to appreciate them. Thank you, Cwmni Nod Glas for putting the Dinas Mawddwy area on the map, and I hope they will benefit the local economy.”
The launch is the culmination of five years’ work, interrupted by the pandemic. Cwmni Nod Glas Cyf’s secretary Arfon Hughes said: “Tourism providers in the area realised there was a lot of interest in walking by those who needed to better understand where they could go without trespassing. These businesses wanted to find ways of attracting more visitors to the area and encouraging them to stay for longer. Since the pandemic, people have wanted to get outdoors more and we feel that we are sitting on a little gold mine here with interesting valleys, views and history.”
The walking routes take in spectacular mountains, deep valleys, waterfalls, footbridges, moor and grazing land where farmers have carved a living for generations and magnificent views.
Five of the routes start and finish in Dinas Mawddwy, while the others finish in Llanymawddwy, Mallwyd and Aberangell. All the walks follow public rights of way and are suitable for reasonably fit people.
Sites of interest include St Tydecho churches in Mallwyd and Llanymawddwy, Pont Minllyn Bridge, Melin Meirion Mill, Buckley Arms and Llew Coch / Red Lion, the medieval Ffynnon Cae Gwyn Well, Y Plas (mansion) bell, slate quarries in Dinas Mawddwy, former drovers’ accommodation at Foty Fach ruin, Afon Clywedog, Dolobran Mill and Cerist, to name but a few.
The project was funded with grants form Europe, the Welsh Government, UK Government and the Heritage Lottery Fund and partners include Snowdonia National Park, Gwynedd County Council, National Trust and NRW.
Visit www.dinasmawddwy.co.uk for more information about the walks.