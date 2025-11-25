Survivors of sexual violence across Wales will be able to access specialist counselling and emotional support more quickly, thanks to a new £2.4m Welsh Government investment.
The investment will ensure that by next March, those who need specialist counselling and emotional support will have begun their recovery journey with their first therapy session.
Funding will go to New Pathways, Stepping Stones, Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre North Wales and Cyfannol Women’s Aid.
The additional support will allow these organisations to offer more appointments, recruit specialist counsellors and provide timely, trauma-informed care for survivors across Wales.
Sexual violence therapeutic services give survivors a safe and supportive space to process trauma, rebuild confidence and regain a sense of control over their lives.
Jackie Stamp, CEO at New Pathways, has welcomed the funding saying it will make “a significant difference.”
“Many of our clients are highly traumatised by their experiences, and providing access to specialist therapy services as soon as possible is essential to aid their recovery,” she said.
“This money will enable specialist sexual violence services like ours to recruit and train more counsellors to meet the current high demand for our services, and in doing so it will change many peoples’ lives.”
Jane Hutt, the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice said that “sexual violence is the reality for too many women, men and children in Wales” and “has a long-lasting impact.”
“I want to do all I can to ensure they can access the right support as quickly as possible so they can begin their recovery journey without delay,” she said.
“We are proud to work alongside dedicated specialist organisations, the police and wider public services to prevent abuse, tackle perpetration and make sure that everyone affected by sexual violence can access the support they need, when they need it.”
