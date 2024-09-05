The results of a consultation on plans to remove the last remaining beds from Tregaron Hospital will be presented to Hywel Dda Health Board members later this month, with a decision set to be made when members meet on 26 September.
Hywel Dda is proposing a “new model of care” for the area, part of the delayed broader Cylch Caron project for which tenders to build and design are currently being sought.
It will see the nine hospital beds removed, with staff working in the community.
But the health board insisted the hospital would not close in September, with outpatients services at the building remaining until a new integrated health centre is built.
A four-week ‘engagement’ on the plan launched on 1 August and ended on 29 August.
The plans caused uproar in the community when announced, with Tregaron Town Council expressing “disappointment and anger” at the health board for “threatening” the future of the facility.
“The whole community is aware of the good work that goes on and that has happened here over the years,” the council said.
Peter Skitt, County Director Ceredigion at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “Despite efforts to recruit to positions, our current level of staffing is insufficient, and our staffing rotas are fragile.
“Our staff have voiced how challenging it is to support our patients through our current model of care at Tregaron Hospital.
“Our proposal is to move our staff from being hospital based and looking after the nine beds, to being community based.
“Outpatient appointments will continue to be provided from Tregaron Hospital and the building will serve as a hub for our staff until the new Cylch Caron Integrated Resource Centre is built.”
Tregaron county councillor Ifan Davies said the move was “disappointing” and said the hospital is a “special resource for the area.”
A joint health board and council project – with Welsh Government support – Cylch Caron was delayed in 2021 after housing association partners pulled out but, at the time, there was assurance from project lead Peter Skitt that there is “no intention of slowing down or stopping – this project is moving forward.”
Housing association Barcud backed out of the project – first mooted in 2016 - over financial concerns amid rising costs, putting the scheme in danger of never going ahead.
Ceredigion County Council and Hywel Dda say they remain “fully committed to the delivery of an Integrated Resource Centre in Tregaron.”