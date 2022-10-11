Garden dedicated to Covid victims opens up to public
Left: Cllr Meryl Roberts, Rev. Roland Barnes, parents, children and helpers of Saturday Club at the opening event. Right: Rev. Roland Barnes, Cllr Roberts and Jacqui Thomas Porthmadog Inner Wheel Club president
The garden, at Holy Trinity Church in Penrhyndeudraeth, was opened by community ouncillor, Meryl Roberts.
The idea for the creation of a garden of remembrance at the church was entered into a competition organised by Ecclesiastical Insurance. The idea proved popular as it was voted Wales Regional Finalist in 2021.
Funds from that win, and further support from The Welsh Church fund - administered by Gwynedd Council - has enabled the garden to be realised.
The garden now includes commemorative benches with views of the Dwyryd Estuary towards Harlech Castle, flower beds for pollinating plants, a wheelchair-accessible path and raised beds for less mobile residents to take part in gardening.
It was built by church and resident volunteers and local suppliers.
A children’s educational and conservation area provides a picnic and outside working area, and there is a small pond to attract aquatic wildlife.
A commemorative tree was planted at the opening event by Cllr Roberts.
Congregational member Angela Swann said: “The garden is open daily throughout the year, free to visit, and will remain a place of quiet reflection in the crossroads of a busy town.
“Anyone whose family, friends or colleagues died as a result of contracting the virus and were Gwynedd residents are invited to have their names recorded into a Book of Remembrance planned for 2023 at the church, which is now open daily from 10-4pm.”
Reverend Roland said: “In a world dominated by pressures and worries, from climate change to economic woes and conflicts, it is so nice to have a calm, quiet space to sit and reflect, and have our spirits lifted by something truly beautiful; the bright colour of flowers and singing of birds.
“The garden is a credit to the church members and members of Penrhyndeudraeth community, who have come together to create something really worthwhile.”
Cllr Roberts said: “It was an honour to open the garden as my first engagement as a county councillor. I would also like to thank everyone who has worked on the garden.
“It’s worth coming to have a look and sit in the garden.”
