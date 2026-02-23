Following an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour involving children and young people, police have delivered questionnaires to selected postcode areas within Penrhyndeudraeth.
They will help police gather information, understand issues, and identify the locations and times where problems are taking place.
“We also want to highlight that this type of behaviour can be particularly distressing for elderly or vulnerable members of our community,” the police said.
“What may appear as harmless behaviour to some can feel intimidating, frightening, or isolating to others. Your support in helping us understand where and when these issues occur is vital in making sure everyone in Penrhyndeudraeth feels safe.
“If you have received a questionnaire, we would really appreciate you taking a few minutes to complete and return it.”
