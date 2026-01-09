Almost four years since Wales made it illegal for parents to physically punish their children, a new review shows it is protecting children and promoting positive parenting but campaign groups have warned that the ‘smacking ban’ has cost social services £1.6m and led to hundreds of parents facing criminal sanctions.
The Children (Abolition of Defence of Reasonable Punishment) (Wales) Act 2020 came into force in March 2022.
A Welsh Government evidence review “revealed encouraging progress with high awareness, positive support, and a shift in attitudes.”
The Welsh Government review said that a “key success has been the Out-of-Court Parenting Support Scheme, which helps parents learn positive parenting techniques instead of facing prosecution.”
The review said that since the law was introduced “around 365 families have been referred for this support, 310 parents completed the sessions with the majority reporting positive outcomes.”
“Fewer than five cases have been referred for prosecution,” that review said.
“This shows the law is focused on education and prevention, helping families rather than punishing them.”
But a review in December of the impact of the law by campaign group Be Reasonable, found that “hundreds of parents have faced criminal sanctions” while “thousands of families have been subjected to social services investigations.”
The Welsh Government review also found “strong awareness of the law across Wales” with 95 per cent of parents reporting that they are aware that physical punishment of a child is illegal, while 87 per cent of children and young people know their parents are not permitted to physically punish them.
“Public attitudes are also changing, with the majority of parents (86 per cent) expressing that they view physical punishment as ineffective,” the review found.
“Workers supporting children and families report greater confidence discussing discipline and children's rights with parents.
“They also say the law has removed any confusion about physical punishment, making it clearer for both professionals and parents.”
Whilst the review shows “strong progress”, the Welsh Government said it has “identified areas where further work would be beneficial including additional research and workforce support.”
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden said: "This review shows our landmark law is working and making significant progress in protecting children’s rights.
“By supporting families rather than punishing them, we're helping parents develop positive relationships with their children.
“I'm particularly proud that our approach prioritises education and support.
“We want to see a Wales where every child is safe, valued and respected and the law is playing a vital role in achieving this.”
Simon Calvert, spokesman for the Be Reasonable campaign said the group’s report is a “stark reminder that ill-thought-through virtue-signalling laws can have very real and very negative consequences for innocent people, including children in need of help.”
“The public sector is under enormous pressure, yet thousands of hours and millions of pounds are now being wasted on needless investigations into families where there is nothing wrong,” he said.
“This is a high price to pay for legislating political correctness.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.