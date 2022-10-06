Golf club’s memorial charity day raises £3,000 for Bronglais Appeal
Members of Penrhos Golf Club have donated £3,000 to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal after a memorial charity golf day.
And the two 2023 captains of the club – Stuart Bethell and Pat Richards – have also nominated the chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital as their charity of the year.
The golf day was held during Open Week at the golf club in Llanrhystud after a suggestion from member Ray Tunsich, who has been fundraising for the appeal in memory of his wife Jan.
Ray said: “Directors, golf members and friends along with the staff all helped throughout the day, which included a barbecue on the 9th hole cooked by the lady golfers and a fantastic raffle with over 22 prizes donated by my family, friends and many local businesses.
“A total of 98 golfers took part and each golfer paid an extra £5 fee with all monies going to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
“Rowland and Huw Rees-Evans along with the open week golf committee allowed this incredible event to happen during the Penrhos Open Week and worked tirelessly to ensure it was a tremendous success.
“We were blessed with wall-to-wall sunshine to accompany the day’s events which culminated in the raffle draw and prize presentation in the clubhouse rounding off a spectacular day.”
Ray, 76, who has himself had the all-clear after having prostate cancer, added: “In her courageous fight against cancer, Jan received tremendous support from the inspirational Dr Elin Jones and the wonderful team at the chemotherapy unit, and Aberaeron district nurses. Before she passed away in March, it was Jan’s express wish that her friends and family support the appeal.”
