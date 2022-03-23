Good dental provision ‘absolutely vital’

A REPORT on dental provision throughout mid and west Wales, detailing problems in accessing dentistry throughout the region, has been handed into the Welsh Government.

The report, drawn up by Welsh Liberal Democrat Senedd Member for the region Jane Dodds was handed to the Health Minster Eluned Morgan last week and details of residents waiting years for a routine appointment.

The report highlights that many areas in the region are experiencing “extortionate” waiting times and that residents are “struggling” to register with NHS dentists.

In one case mentioned in the report, a resident has been unable to get an appointment for three years despite having a broken tooth.

Overall 36 per cent of the survey respondents were not currently registered with a dentist, with the lack of ability to register with an NHS dentist the main reason respondents gave for not being registered.

Jane Dodds MS said: “We all know dental provision in Mid and West Wales has not been up to scratch for a long time.

“The findings of my report unfortunately confirm that many people across the region are unable to access the treatment they need and are entitle to.

“We need urgent action to help recruit new dentists across the region to bring NHS waiting lists down

“I was happy to hear from the Health Minster Eluned Morgan when I handed my report over last week that she will continue to work on the issue and consider the findings and recommendations of my report.