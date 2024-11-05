GPs and care providers across Wales will be “pushed to the brink” without an exemption from the Budget’s National Insurance tax hike, Welsh Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick has warned.
Wales’ GP’s and care providers are already in crisis, but the tax hike will add to the pressure by forcing small care providers and GPs to pay more in National Insurance Contributions.
The UK government provided extra funding for the NHS and other public sector organisations to cover the cost of the tax rise, with Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens stating similar funding would be made available for public bodies in Wales.
However, GPs and the vast majority of care providers in Wales are private and so won't benefit from this help.