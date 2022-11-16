Grab fish and chip shop’s scratch cards to support Bronglais Appeal
Don’t miss your chance to get your hands on charity scratch cards which are raising money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
There are still some wonderful prizes up for grabs by playing the scratch cards, which have been launched by Machynlleth chip shop owners, the Hennighan family.
Dai Hennighan said: “We are really pleased with the way sales of the cards have gone. We have raised £7,500 so far of our £8,750 target.
“There are still a few hundred of the 5,000 cards left and there is a one-in-three chance of winning a prize.
“Still to be won are some great prizes, including ones for the Celtic Manor Hotel in Newport.
“The cards are available at our two chip shops in Machynlleth and at our other businesses, Newman’s garden centre and Poppy’s restaurant at Capel Dewi, near Aberystwyth.”
The Hennighans launched the charity fundraiser to celebrate their first chip shop’s 40th anniversary.
Jemma Hennigan added: “The new chemotherapy day unit being planned for Bronglais Hospital is close to our hearts as a family and we know it is important to our local communities too.
“As part of our anniversary celebrations, Hennighan’s are planning several events throughout our anniversary year to raise money for the Appeal, starting with everyone’s favourite – a £2 scratch card.
“Businesses were so generous in donating lots of prizes, so people have a one-in-three chance of winning a prize which is fantastic odds.”
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are grateful to the Hennighan family for their support and to everyone else who has donated to the appeal.
“We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase.
“Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.”
