A Ceredigion group of seven fundraisers have donated more than £8,000 to Macmillan nurses.
Team Saith Seren raised the funds by taking part in the Might Hike Challenge on the Gower Peninsula, Swansea back in July.
The team handed over a cheque for £8,022 to Alwen Llwyd and Rhian Williams, who are both Macmillan nurses, during a presentation in Aberaeron.
Have you been fundraising in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]