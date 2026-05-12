A Plaid Cymru Welsh Government must deliver on public service promises, a union has said.
Unison Cymru regional secretary Jess Turner said: “Plaid Cymru made manifesto commitments that align closely with priorities public service workers have been raising for years.
“Those promises must now become action that's properly funded.
“Unison expects Rhun ap Iorwerth to follow through on his pledge to deliver annual pay rises for public service workers.
“These workers are Wales' backbone and have kept communities going through austerity, underfunding and rising demand. All of them need a government that follows through.
“Insourcing, a national care service, council housing and public transport investment are also central to building stronger communities and better local economies.”
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