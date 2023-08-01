THE Welsh Ambulance Service is inviting residents in Dolgellau to learn more about its plans for a new station in the town.
The trust is seeking permission from Gwynedd Council to change the use of the former car showroom on Bala Road, next to Texaco, and refurbish it into a station building.
If plans are approved, it would also be home to administration facilities and an on-site car park.
Residents are invited to a drop-in clinic to view the plans in more detail and ask questions of Welsh Ambulance Service representatives.
The clinic is on Wednesday 30 August 2023 at the Free Library on Mill Street, Dolgellau, from 9.00am-4.00pm.
Booking not required, and all are welcome.