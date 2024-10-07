Powys Teaching Health Board members are being advised to plough ahead and cut the opening hours of minor injury units and centralise some inpatient hospital care despite petitions signed by thousands of people against the downgrading of health services in the county.
An in-depth report about the “engagement” exercise will be received by members at a health board meeting on Thursday.
When the board met in July, members agreed to a “temporary” change out of hours treatment at the Minor Injury Units at hospitals in Brecon and Llandrindod Wells
They also agreed that patients should be grouped together in hospitals according to specific need.
This would see two hospital wards in Llanidloes (War Memorial Hospital) and Bronllys specialise in getting patients fit and ready to go home.
Patients that need rehabilitation following illnesses or conditions such as strokes would be looked after at Brecon’s Breconshire War Memorial Hospital and Newtown’s Montgomeryshire County Infirmary.
The “temporary” service changes were supposed to be implemented in September for a trial period of six months and were agreed as a consequence of the health board’s dire financial position.
The health board is now predicting a deficit budget of £23 million this financial year which could balloon to £35 million.