Six of Wales’ seven health boards now have direct referral pathways to SilverCloud’s online mental health platform as the service continues to expand.
SilverCloud Wales offers a suite of guided, self-help programmes based on Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) for managing a range of mental health issues.
The perinatal department at Hywel Dda University Health Board is the latest team to partner with the service.
Betsi Cadwaladr – the one remaining health board to establish a referral pathway – is working towards direct access this year.
NHS Wales’ Online CBT project manager Fionnuala Clayton said: “This has been a collaborative effort and it is testament to the determination of teams across Wales to bring the benefits of SilverCloud’s programmes to their patients.”