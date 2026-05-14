Public Health Wales says it is supporting a 'small number' of Welsh residents linked to the hantavirus outbreak.
Health chiefs say none of the Welsh residents are showing symptoms, but they are receiving regular precautionary testing.
PHW doesn't how many residents are linked to the virus or where in Wales they are from.
In a statement, PHW said: "Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones and all those affected by the hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship.
“Public Health Wales is working with Welsh Government, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Welsh health boards and local authorities to respond to the outbreak and to take appropriate action.
"We are supporting a small number of Welsh residents linked with the hantavirus outbreak. Individuals will receive regular precautionary testing and a daily assessment for the duration of their self-isolation.
"While hantavirus is a serious infection, it is not spread through everyday social contact like going to public spaces, shops, workplaces, or schools.
“In the rare instances where a person has caught the infection from another person, they have had close and prolonged contact with the individual who has been infected with hantavirus.
"All the Welsh residents are well and not showing symptoms. If any of them display symptoms of hantavirus, there are robust arrangements in place to ensure they are given urgent medical attention. There are currently no known cases of hantavirus in Wales and the risk to the general public is very low."
Hantavirus is usually spread by breathing in or touching the poo, pee or saliva of infected rats, mice or voles. It's rare in the UK.
You’re more likely to get hantavirus if:
- you live or work close to rat or mouse poo and pee
- you handle rats, mice or voles
- you’ve been bitten by a rat, mouse or vole
It can sometimes spread from person to person, but this is rare.
Symptoms of hantavirus infection may include:
- high temperature
- body aches and pain
- feeling sick or being sick
- diarrhoea
- tummy pain
- headache
- shortness of breath
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