Hywel Dda University Health Board’s StARTing Well creative programme, which supports parents’ mental health during pregnancy and early parenthood, has received funding for a further year.
Launched in March 2025, the early intervention programme has supported 32 families by bringing creative activities into perinatal mental health care.
It supports families during pregnancy and up to 12 months after birth, offering safe and welcoming spaces that help build confidence, strengthen connections and support families to thrive.
Around one in five mothers experience anxiety or depression during the perinatal period, from pregnancy up to a year after birth, making this a crucial time to provide the right support.
Delivered in community settings across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, each six-week StARTing Well programme brings together expertise from the health board’s public health team, perinatal mental health services, arts and health team, and community artists.
Katie Iceton, senior public health specialist at Hywel Dda said: “We established StARTing Well as pregnancy and early parenthood bring significant physical, emotional and social changes.
“It is a particularly important time when mothers and their families may need support for their mental health and wellbeing.
“The programme is designed around the power of the arts, supporting women experiencing mild to moderate mental health difficulties during pregnancy and early parenthood.
“Over the past 12 months, women and their families who have experienced anxiety, depression, birth trauma, post-traumatic stress, and challenges with bonding have greatly benefited from being referred to this programme.
“We’re thrilled that during Maternal Mental Health Week we can announce that the StARTing Well will continue for another year with more than 20 families already identified to participate across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.”
Sessions are delivered in the community and focus on the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, when strong, responsive relationships play a vital role in babies’ emotional development.
By encouraging positive interaction through creative activities, StARTing Well helps mothers and their family to feel more confident, connected and supported at this crucial stage.
Diane Lewis, specialist perinatal occupational therapist at Hywel Dda, added: “We’ve seen first-hand through the success of StARTing Well how creative approaches make a significant difference to parents’ mental health.
“Our artists are skilled in creating a very gentle, calm environment - you can almost visibly see the mother’s shoulders relax as they enter the sessions.
“Participants tell us how much they value connecting with others in a similar situation, with friendships and support networks often continuing beyond the sessions we provide.”
Feedback from participants highlights the programme’s positive impact praising the “welcoming atmosphere”, while Hywel Dda said an evaluation of the programme shows “clear benefits for families which stretch beyond the six week programme.”
StARTing Well contributes to the Health Board’s ambition to give every child the best possible start in life, while reinforcing its commitment to integrating the arts into healthcare to promote healing, recovery and wellbeing.
If you require support with perinatal mental health in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion or Pembrokeshire, speak to your GP, midwife or health visitor.
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