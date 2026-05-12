Hywel Dda University Health Board marked International Nurses Day on 12 May by recognising and celebrating the vital contribution nurses make to patients, families and communities across mid and west Wales.
This year’s theme, ‘Empowered Nurses Save Lives’, reflects the essential role nurses play every day, delivering high‑quality, compassionate care, often in challenging circumstances and at some of the most critical moments in people’s lives.
Sharon Daniel, Executive Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “International Nurses Day is an important opportunity to recognise the incredible difference our nurses make every single day.
“Empowered nurses save lives, and we see this through the skill, compassion and professionalism shown across our services.”
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