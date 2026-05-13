Vinci Facilities, a team based at the Welsh Government building in Aberystwyth, has raised £1,707 for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Bronglais Hospital through an ongoing beekeeping and honey‑selling initiative.
Vinci Facilities currently has beehives as part of a biodiversity project funded by the Welsh Government.
As part of this work, four beehives are maintained on site, with beekeeper Conrad Ford overseeing their care and upkeep throughout the year.
The honey produced by the hives is harvested, jarred, and sold to colleagues on site, as well as at local fairs and community shows across the area.
John Hayes, Vinci Facilities Manager, said: “We are all connected to someone who has had cancer.
“Several staff members have been under the care of the Bronglais Chemo Unit for treatment, and the Welsh Government continue the support of the unit with this fundraising.
“This year, we raised over £1,700 which is remarkable.
“Over the years, we have raised over £5,000.”
Paige Denyer, Fundraising Support Officer, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Vinci Facilities for raising such a fantastic amount for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Bronglais Hospital yet again.
“We’re so grateful for your continued support.
“The generous charitable donations we receive do not replace NHS funding.
“Instead, they support additional items and activities outside core NHS expenditure.
“These small extras make a big difference, and we are so grateful for every donation we receive.”
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