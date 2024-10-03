Public Health Wales has issued a warning for those who are clinically at risk to understand the dangers of flu, and get their vaccines ahead of winter.
Flu can be life threatening for people with certain health conditions, and public health experts in Wales are encouraging those who are clinically at risk to ensure they get vaccinated against the flu as well as Covid-19 this autumn.
More than 467,000 people in Wales are classed as clinically at risk, this includes people with conditions such as asthma, diabetes, liver or respiratory disease.
Flu and Covid-19 can cause serious illness for people with certain long-term health conditions.
Those who are eligible for a free flu or Covid-19 vaccine getting vaccinated can help prevent them becoming seriously unwell and protect the NHS this winter.
Dr Christopher Johnson from Public Health Wales said: “Many people with common conditions like asthma or diabetes may not consider themselves to be clinically at risk, but flu can be serious for people with existing health conditions.
“It is well known that having a flu vaccine every year is one of the most effective ways to protect against flu.
“Likewise the Covid-19 vaccination extends the protection against serious illness.”