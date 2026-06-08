Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, the new Cabinet Minister for Health and Care has visited staff and patients at Prince Philip Hospital, Llanelli.
During the visit, the Cabinet Minister met with clinical and operational staff working in the hospital’s Day Surgery Unit and Minor Injury Unit.
Mr ap Gwynfor, said: "It has been great to visit Prince Philip Hospital and see first-hand the excellent care being delivered for patients.
“Meeting the teams in the Day Surgery Unit and Minor Injury Unit gave me a real appreciation of the dedication and professionalism that staff bring to their work every single day here.
“I want to thank every member of staff for the warm welcome and for everything they do.”
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