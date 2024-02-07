Professor Rick Lines, Head of Substance Misuse, Public Health Wales said “The increased risk of overdose from high potency drugs shouldn’t be underestimated. We are concerned that people may not be getting what they think they are getting, when they buy drugs online. Prescription drugs should only ever be obtained from a GP. The risk of fatal overdoses is high from some of the samples we receive, especially when substances are used by those who don’t realise the risks they pose or when they are using them in combination with other substances.