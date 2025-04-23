North Wales Police have arrested a man following the seizure of drugs and cash in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police Gwynedd North said that “a large amount of suspected Class A drugs and cash have been seized following a warrant in Caernarfon”.
The police spokesperson, posting on NWP Gwynedd North’s Facebook page, added: “The Gwynedd North Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a misuse of drugs warrant in the town this morning (Tuesday, 22 April), where a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
“He was also arrested in connection with money laundering offences and possession of an offensive weapon.
“He remains in police custody where he is being interviewed by officers.”