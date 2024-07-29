Hywel Dda Health Charities has provided over £15,000 to purchase home care bags for community nurses across Carmarthenshire.
The high-quality, practical bags provide a professional and convenient way for community nurses to carry key items and contain an integrated cool bag which enables samples and medication to be kept at a consistent temperature.
Rebecca George, Community Clinical Lead Nurse, said: “We are so grateful that donations from the community have enabled us to purchase the 255 home care bags for our community nurses in Carmarthenshire who undertake interventions within a residential setting.
“The bags will really help the team to conduct their roles in a more organised manner which will boost staff morale and help them feel a sense of pride in their work.
“The bags are a great tool for nursing staff who spend the majority of the working day out in the community and will help them deliver their fantastic care even more efficiently.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”