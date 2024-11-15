Health experts are urging sexually active people in Wales to order a free, confidential test kit from Public Health Wales.
The call comes in Wales HIV Testing Week.
Led by Public Health Wales in partnership with Fast Track Cymru, the campaign brings together individuals, communities and organisations to promote the benefits of regular testing.
Zoe Couzens, Head of Programme for Sexual Health at Public Health Wales, said: “Wales HIV Testing Week is an opportunity to remind people about the importance of regular testing – because HIV can affect anyone.
“In Wales, HIV testing has never been easier and the process is completely confidential.
“Knowing your status means that those who need antiretroviral treatment, can access it and live a long and healthy life.”