Home-educated children invited to get jabs
Children and young people who are home-educated or not in education are invited to drop-in to Mass Vaccination Centres over the summer to access childhood vaccinations routinely offered through school nursing teams.
These drop-in sessions are also open to any Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire or Ceredigion school attendees who may have missed their vaccinations.
Bethan Lewis, Interim Assistant Director of Public Health for Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “Immunisation is important for children because it helps provide immunity before exposure to potentially life-threatening diseases.
“Immunisation has helped rid the world of some very serious debilitating diseases. Polio and smallpox, for example, have now been eradicated thanks to vaccines.
“It is important that all children have easy access to their scheduled vaccines and so we are pleased to offer these drop-in sessions.”
A parent or guardian able to provide consent must attend with the child/children.
Drop-in sessions for children aged 5 to 17 years of age will be held between 12pm and 6pm in the following locations:
• Aberystwyth MVC (Thomas Parry Library, Llanbadarn Campus, SY23 3AS) - Tuesday 2 and Tuesday 30 August
• Carmarthen MVC (Y Gamfa Wen, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, SA31 3EP) - Wednesday 3 August and Friday 2 September
• Cwm Cou MVC (Ysgol Trewen, SA38 9PE) - Monday 8 and Monday 22 August
• Haverfordwest MVC (Pembrokeshire Archives, SA61 2PE) - Wednesday 10 August and Wednesday 31 August
• Llanelli MVC (Dafen Industrial Estate, SA14 8QW) - Wednesday 27 July and Tuesday 23 August
Parents with queries about any aspect of their child's immunisations are also welcome to call in for an informal chat.
If you are unable to attend one of these sessions and have any queries or wish for your child to receive their scheduled vaccines, please complete the form available here hduhb.nhs.wales/vaccine-access-for-home-schooled-children or call 0300 303 8322 to be contacted by a member of the health board’s immunisation nursing team.
