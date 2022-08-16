Homeless nurse nominated for award
A Tywyn nurse who was left homeless after her roof was damaged by Storm Eunice earlier this year is up for a special award after being nominated by members of her community.
Sue Griffith (pictured), a community nurse for South Meirionnydd District Nursing Team, is a finalist at this year’s Spotlights Tywyn & District Community Awards that celebrates special people, businesses and organisations in the community.
Sue is one of three finalists up for the Kindness and Care Award after being nominated by members of the community who describe her as an ‘amazing and devoted nurse’.
Tragically, Sue lost her home earlier this year during Storm Eunice and is still living in temporary accommodation. Despite the difficulties in her personal life, she has continued to care for people in her community.
She said: “It has been a very difficult year with what has happened and having to move accommodation five times has been difficult for both me and my husband.
“So being nominated for this award is incredibly emotional for me, I don’t think I’ve done anything special but it is lovely that someone has thought of me.
“My team leader Fiona and Matron Karen have been so supportive, as well as the rest of the team – I’m very lucky to be part of such a great group of people at work.”
Sue had dreamt of being a nurse since she was a young girl and joined the Meirionnydd District Nursing Team around six years ago.
“I have always wanted to be a nurse and several years ago I was working at the Neonatal Unit in Chester but sadly I had to give up the job as I didn’t have the time to care for my children and do the job.
“It was years later when my dad was being looked after by the community nursing team and then sadly passed away, I saw the amazing care the community nurses provided and thought to myself why am I not still in nursing?
“I then decided to return to nursing and carried out my placement with the Community Nursing Team in Tywyn and then luckily managed to secure a full time job with them following this.
“It’s an amazing job, no two days are the same and you build such a rapport with the patients and their families. It really is a wonderful job to be in,” added Sue.
Karen Bampfield, Community Matron for Dwyfor & Meirionnydd said: “I would like to wish Sue all the very best. I am extremely proud that Sue has been nominated for this award.
“The title of the award Sue has been nominated for is the Kindness and Care Award and that describes Sue just perfectly. Sue is an extremely kind and caring nurse and colleague; she always goes above and beyond for the patients and families in her care and as is such key part of her local community.”
Fiona Jones, Team Leader for Meirionnydd District Nursing team, added: “I believe Sue is a well-deserving candidate for this award, having joined the Tywyn District Nursing team following the care that her late father received from the team. It motivated Sue to complete her return to nursing course and become part of our team when she completed the course. She is a very motivated, driven, and compassionate staff member and always strives to provide the best care for her patients. She also mentors students well and supports myself and colleagues within the team. She is a very valued member of the district nursing team here in Tywyn.”
The awards, organised by Tywyn Town Council and The Magic Lantern, will take place at The Magic Lantern Cinema on Saturday, 24 September 2022.
