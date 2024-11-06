Hywel Dda University Health Board has become the first Health Board in Wales to achieve ‘Autism Understanding’ status.
The accreditation is awarded by the National Neuro-divergence Team, a Welsh Government funded body dedicated to improving the lives of neuro-divergent children, young people, adults and their families.
The team engages with stakeholders from all sectors across Wales to help develop policy, legislation, resources, and information around neuro-divergence.
This includes autism, helping to increase awareness and understanding and the removal of barriers that may stop neuro-divergent people from achieving their potential.
To achieve ‘Autism Understanding’ status, 85 per cent of Hywel Dda’s 13,000 staff had to complete e-learning modules.
The award means Hywel Dda has been recognised as an organisation that understands autism.