Hywel Dda University Health Board has become the first Health Board in Wales to achieve ‘Autism Understanding’ status.

The accreditation is awarded by the National Neuro-divergence Team, a Welsh Government funded body dedicated to improving the lives of neuro-divergent children, young people, adults and their families.

The team engages with stakeholders from all sectors across Wales to help develop policy, legislation, resources, and information around neuro-divergence.

This includes autism, helping to increase awareness and understanding and the removal of barriers that may stop neuro-divergent people from achieving their potential.

To achieve ‘Autism Understanding’ status, 85 per cent of Hywel Dda’s 13,000 staff had to complete e-learning modules.

The award means Hywel Dda has been recognised as an organisation that understands autism.