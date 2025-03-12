Improvements in waiting times and the leadership of Hywel Dda University Health Board have been recognised by the Welsh Government.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles has confirmed that Hywel Dda will be de-escalated from level four to level three for its improved leadership, planned care performance and improvements in its children and adolescent mental health services.
This means the health board will continue to receive support from the Welsh Government and NHS Executive to improve services but will be subject to less intensive oversight and monitoring.
However, the health board will remain at escalation level four for the emergency care performance and finance and planning.
Health Secretary, Jeremy Miles said: “New leadership at Hywel Dda University Health Board has brought stability and direction to the board, and following these improvements, I am pleased to de-escalate the board to level three for leadership and governance.
“I want to thank all the staff working hard to improve their services and outcomes for the thousands of people they care for.
“While progress is encouraging, we will continue to monitor the performance and outcomes of the emergency departments and work closely with all the health boards to improve performance.”
Speaking in the Senedd, he added that Betsi Cadwaladr health board will stay in special measures and the escalation level of Powys will remain unchanged.
Russell George, who chairs the Senedd’s health committee, pointed out that every one of the seven local health boards remains in some form of Welsh Government intervention, adding that Betsi Cadwaladr has been in special measures for most of the past decade.
Mabon ap Gwynfor, Plaid Cymru’s shadow health secretary, welcomed some “glimmers of hope” but warned of a lack of any plan or timetable, adding: “This reflects the inescapable truth that under the leadership of this government: what should be exceptional has become the norm.”