Hywel Dda University Health Board has officially launched its Arts and Health Charter.
The Charter is a first in Wales and will be delivered through a set of eight Arts and Health principles and pledges.
Eleanor Marks, Hywel Dda Vice-Chair and Chair of the health board’s Arts and Health group, said: “Our Arts and Health Charter has been built on the growing evidence that the arts have a key role to play in preventing ill-health, improving wellbeing, treating ill health, helping people live well with illness, promoting healing and recovery and encouraging healthy behaviours.
“We are proud to be the first NHS organisation in Wales to ensure the arts are integrated into the strategic objectives of the health board.”