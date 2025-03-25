Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Maternity and Neonatal Risk and Governance Team have won three awards at the 2025 UK MUM (Maternity Unit Marvels) Awards™ in recognition of the role they play in improving safety for mums-to-be.
The team, who attended a special gala evening in London on Thursday, 13 March already knew that they had won two awards in the Workforce category - Promoting Collaboration and Team Working award and the Achieving Excellence Through Service Improvements award.
But they didn’t know until the evening that they had also won the National Award as the overall winners of the Workforce category, seeing off stiff competition from all over the UK.
Attending on behalf of Hywel Dda on the night were the winning team including Cerian Llewellyn (Interim Head of Midwifery), Dr Tipswalo Day (Obstetrics and Gynaecology Consultant) Dr Mathew Pickup (Consultant Paediatrician), Angela Morgan (Midwife), Bethan Osmundsen (Senior Nurse Manager Acute Paediatrics) and Leah Andrew (Senior Nurse).
The Baby Lifeline Awards are designed to celebrate stories of exceptional maternity and neonatal care.
Baby Lifeline champions the work of midwives, obstetricians, neonatal doctors and nurses, anaesthetists, GPs and paramedics in the work they do to deliver babies safely and care for mothers and birthing people.
A prestigious judging panel selected one winner from each of four categories for the Workforce Award which was announced at the awards ceremony in the historic setting of the Palace of Westminster on the evening of 13 March.
The evening was hosted by Professor the Lord Darzi of Denham, while Baby Lifeline’s Patron, Linda Bassett (star of Call the Midwife) was also there to hand out the awards to the deserving winners.
The event was also attended by senior leaders from NHS England, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the Royal College of Midwives, the Nursing and Midwifery Council, and NHS Resolution, and other distinguished guests.
Dana Scott, Director of Midwifery at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “Winning the awards has been a fantastic recognition of the collective efforts of our team at Hywel Dda.
“Knowing that all the hard work of our multi-disciplinary team to make one of the most precious moments in life a safe and positive experience for mums and their families has been recognised by a prestigious panel of expert judges means so much to us.”
Sharon Daniel, Interim Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience at Hywel Dda University Health Board, added: “I’m delighted for the team – they’ve worked incredibly hard over the years to support members of our communities.
“Pregnancy can be both an exciting and a worrying time, and our teams try their very best to ensure that they treat all mums, birthing people and their families with compassion and the best care possible.
“Thank you to every member of the team who has played their part in achieving the award.”
Nearly 3,000 babies are born every year in Hywel Dda with the midwifery team supporting people at home, in the community, and in hospitals.