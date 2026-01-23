Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mark Henwood, Executive Medical Director said: “We know that these services are fragile and cannot continue as they are. Our clinical teams are spread across multiple sites and recruitment is an issue across the NHS. Our hospitals require ongoing maintenance, with some parts approaching or having reached the end of their intended lifespan. We need to make decisions on the changes needed to address these fragilities, so our services raise standards and meet the needs of our population into the future.”