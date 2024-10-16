Physical activity among secondary school pupils in Wales has increased - reversing a decline that started in 2017 - and is now comparable to pre-pandemic levels, according to new data on pupils in Wales from the results of the Schools Health Research Network (SHRN) health and well-being survey.
Nearly a quarter of boys (23 per cent) met the Chief Medical Officers’ national guideline of at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day, an increase from 21 per cent in 2019 and 2021, the survey found.
Among girls, 14 per cent met the current guidelines which, although low, has improved from 12 per cent in 2021.
The figures also revealed a significant difference between the oldest and youngest pupils, as 23 per cent of 11 year olds met physical activity guidelines compared to just 13 per cent of 16 year olds.
“Particular attention therefore needs to be given to encouraging more physical activity among young people (especially girls) as they progress through their teenage years,” a report said.
Results for students exercising outside of school, also increased.
However, there was a significant difference in results by family affluence; with 45 per cent of children from more well-off families exercised vigorously outside of school four times a week compared to just 32 per cent from poorer families.
Lorna Bennett, Consultant in Health Improvement for Public Health Wales, said: “It is really encouraging to see the increase across the board in physical activity in secondary school aged young people.
“We know that physical activity has significant benefits for both physical and mental health, so it’s great to see that young people are reversing the decline that we’ve seen since 2017.
“The data show that young people are more active both in and outside school, which is pleasing to see.
“However, although the increase in physical activity and exercise rates is welcome, it is clear that the number of young people meeting the guidelines for physical activity remains low, and it is important that we continue working to ensure that physical activity becomes part of the lives of more young people in Wales.”