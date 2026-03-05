The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) for North Wales marks International Women’s Day 2026 by reaffirming its commitment to supporting women and girls, improving access to justice, and investing in specialist support services across the region.
This year’s global theme, Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls, highlights the ongoing need to remove barriers to justice and address violence and discrimination against women worldwide.
Domestic abuse remains a significant threat to the safety and well-being of women and girls. Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics show an estimated 2.2 million women aged 16 and over experienced domestic abuse in the year ending March 2025.
During the same period, 72.1 per cent of domestic abuse-related offences recorded by police involved female victims, and nearly 70 per cent of domestic homicide victims were women.
These statistics underscore the need for sustained local action.
Across North Wales, the OPCC commissions specialist, trauma-informed services that provide confidential support to victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence. This includes funding Independent Domestic Violence Advisors (IDVAs) and supporting the Domestic Abuse Safety Unit (DASU), an organisation commissioned by the Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin to provide professional coordinated and targeted interventions to people experiencing domestic abuse right across North Wales. The commissioned services ensure victims receive practical, emotional, and long-term support to rebuild their lives.
Hannah Jones, Partnerships and Funding Officer at the OPCC, said: “I’m proud to support our local services that assist some of the most vulnerable people in our communities. Knowing our work provides specialist support, keeps people safe, and empowers both women and men to rebuild their lives is truly meaningful.”
Amanda Hanson, Head of Commissioning at the OPCC, added: “We work closely with DASU to agree service standards, referral pathways, workforce expectations, and reporting requirements, so that victims receive the same level of specialist, trauma‑informed support regardless of where they live.
“Including women’s voices in commissioning leads to more effective, holistic services and better outcomes.”
The impact of this work is evident in survivors' experiences.
One service user said: “Without this funding in place from the OPCC, I don't know what would have happened to me. I am a survivor thanks to DASU and the funding they receive, and I’m now living my life again free from abuse.”
Another added: “They organised counselling for me, which helped me through all the trauma I had suffered.
“They supported me through the most stressful, upsetting and scary time of my life, and I will be forever grateful.”
PCC Andy Dunbobin said: “International Women’s Day is an important opportunity to ensure our commitment to supporting women and girls across North Wales. Violence against women and girls has no place in our communities.
“Through my Police and Crime Plan and our commissioning work, we are investing in specialist services that provide vital support to victims and survivors. We are determined to ensure that women and girls feel safe, are heard, and have access to the justice and support they deserve.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.