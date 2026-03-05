Across North Wales, the OPCC commissions specialist, trauma-informed services that provide confidential support to victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence. This includes funding Independent Domestic Violence Advisors (IDVAs) and supporting the Domestic Abuse Safety Unit (DASU), an organisation commissioned by the Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin to provide professional coordinated and targeted interventions to people experiencing domestic abuse right across North Wales. The commissioned services ensure victims receive practical, emotional, and long-term support to rebuild their lives.